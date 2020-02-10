Joaquin Phoenix pays homage to late brother River in moving Oscars speech

Joaquin Phoenix scooped the award for Best Actor at the 92nd Oscar Awards last night.

The star fought back tears as he accepted the accolade for his work in Joker.

The thespian paid homage to his late brother River Phoenix in the speech by sharing a quote from from one of River’s songs.

River died, age 23, from an overdose of morphine and cocaine in 1993, when Joaquin was just 19 years old.

Quoting his late brother, Joaquin said:

“I just… I want to um… when he… when he was… when he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric,” he stammered, as his voice filled with emotion on stage at the Dolby Theatre.

“He said: ‘Run to the rescue love and peace will follow.'”

“I have been a scoundrel all my life, I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance.”

“I think that’s when we’re at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption.”