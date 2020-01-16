Home LA Showbiz Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of 26th annual SAG awards

The awards ceremony will be held in L.A this Sunday

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
This weekend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place in L.A.

The awards which honour performers will be held on Sunday.

Robert De Niro is set to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Ahead of the ceremony, let’s take a look at this year’s nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Joker

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Instagram

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

HBO

Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Joey King – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Twitter

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

The Crown

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Dead To Me

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

