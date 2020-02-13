Grab the wine and the tissues!

Here are the best Netflix films for a Galentines night in

Galentine’s Day, a day to celebrate female friendship was derived from a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreations.

The holiday was invented by Amy Poehler’s character on the show Leslie Knope.

“What’s Galentine’s Day? It’s only the best day of the year,” she says on the episode.

“Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style,” she explains.

“Ladies celebrating ladies.”

So if you and your gals are planning to celebrate tonight we’ve put together a list of the best films for your viewing pleasure.

Grab your sister, grab your housemate, grab your mam and celebrate your wonderful friendships.

To All The Boys P.S I Still Love You

Based on the book by Jenny Han, To All The Boys, P.S I Still Love You is a sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

We’re assuming you’ve already watched the first one and like us, you were highly anticipating the arrival of the second film.

Finally, Netflix dropped the movie starring Lana Condor, Noah Centoneo, Jordan Fisher and Janel Parrish only yesterday.

And to make things better, a third instalment ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean’ is currently in post-production.

Sex And The City – The Movie

Even if you’ve never watched an episode of the hit TV show in your life, Sex And The City – The Movie is something you can get into.

Following four gal-pals Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha in New York, the film takes place four years after the TV show ended.

The DUFF

This 2015 film is based on a book of the same name.

The Duff, which stands for Designated Ugly Fat Friend (bit mean) is a hilarious rom-com starring Mae Whitman and Bella Thorne.

‘The DUFF’ in this film is labelled as such unbeknownst to her, and when she finds out, she enlists the help of a hot jock to help her revolutionise her high school’s social hierarchy.

He’s Just Not That Into You

If you’re staying in with a gal-pal who is unlucky in love, this might just be the film for you.

He’s Just Not Into You is about a group of supportive friends who just can’t seem to get a text back.

Released in 2004, this star-studded movie featuring Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck and Drew Barrymore was foretelling of the days of Tinder and ghosting.

Someone Great

Starring Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, this film is the perfect one for Galentine’s Day.

Someone Great follows a music journalist who was recently dumped by her boyfriend.

She decides to move to San Francesco for a brand new job to shake off her ex, but before she goes she wants one more wild night with her pals in New York.

Inspired by Taylor Swift’s album 1989 and Lorde’s song Supercut, the soundtrack has some amazing anthems, including Lizzo’s Truth Hurts.

Dirty Dancing

Nobody puts Baby in a corner.

Romantic, feel-good, epic and pro-choice – there’s nothing not to love about Dirty Dancing.

This 1987 hit film follows Frances ‘Baby’, who falls for a rebellious dance teacher (played by Patrick Swayze, swoon) while at a holiday resort with her parents.

Baby’s father opposes their relationship but in the true spirit of romance, she ignores his wishes and helps him perform the last big dance of the season.

Legally Blonde

Who doesn’t love a strong independent woman who shatters stereotypes and the glass ceiling at the same time?

Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) wants nothing more than to marry her hunky boyfriend.

When he breaks up with her for being ‘too blonde’ she tries to prove him wrong by enrolling in Harvard Law school.

Eventually, she realises her worth and that she’s better off without him.

Dumplin’

A feel-good film about friendship and female empowerment.

Set to the soundtrack of Dolly Parton – Dumplin’ follows a plus-size teenage girl who enters a beauty pageant to prove a point to her mother played by Jennifer Aniston.

Her rebellion starts a revolution in her small town in Texas.