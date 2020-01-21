Disney Plus set to launch in Ireland earlier than expected

The brand new streaming service Disney Plus is set to launch in Ireland a week earlier than originally expected.

The platform, which is set to rival Netflix will debut in Ireland on March 24th instead of the previously announced March 31st.

Disney launched the service in the United States in November 2019.

There are over 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic programmes.

Alongside the brand new series The Mandalorian, the brand new Lizzie McGuire reboot will also stream on the service.

Disney Plus will exclusively stream brand new films released by Walt Disney studios in 2019 including Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Frozen 2.

Other countries that can expect the service on March 24th are the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Belgium, Portugal and the Nordics can expect the service by Summer.

Subscriptions will cost €6.99 per month or €69.99 for an annual pass.