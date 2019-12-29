Zac Efron rushed to hospital in ‘life or death’ medical emergency

Actor Zac Efron was rushed to hospital after contracting a “life or death” bacterial infection.

The star was flown from Papua New Guinea to Australia by a medical evacuation crew while filming his upcoming show Killing Zac Efron.

The High School Musical actor was battling a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection,” according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The 32-year-old was admitted to to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Brisbane where he received treatment for seven days.

He was in a stable condition during his hospital stay.

He flew home to the US on December 24th following his illness, just in time for Christmas.

Killing Zac Efron was announced back in November, and the show will see the actor embarking on a dangerous survival-style expedition.

