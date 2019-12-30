The actor was reportedly rushed to hospital in a "life or death" medical emergency

Zac Efron breaks his silence after being hospitalised in Australia

Zac Efron has broken his silence, after he was recently hospitalised in Australia.

According to Australia’s Sunday Telegraph, the 32-year-old was rushed to hospital after he reportedly contracted a potentially deadly bacterial infection in Papua New Guinea.

The actor, who was filming his upcoming TV show ‘Killing Zac Efron’, was airlifted by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, and was then transported to a private hospital.

Giving fans an update on his health, Zac shared a photo of himself surrounded by kids in Papua New Guinea, and wrote: “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.”

“I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.”

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

‘Killing Zac Efron’, which is set to air on mobile video platform Quibi, will follow the actor “as he heads deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days.”

