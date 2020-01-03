YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul confirm split – five months after ‘getting married’

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have finally confirmed their split.
The social media stars shocked fans by tying the knot last July in Las Vegas, and controversially live-streamed the entire ceremony.
Although the pair never legally married, they maintained that they had a loving “open relationship”.
However, Tana recently admitted that the dynamic between them was “killing” her in a candid YouTube video.
Days after posting the video, Tana has now confirmed that they’ve decided to call it quits.
Posting a photo of her and Jake on Instagram, Tana told her fans: “ok i don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f**k…”
“i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this – but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did.”
“i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”
“here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations – this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year,” she added.