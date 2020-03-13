Winona Ryder defends ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp in legal declaration amid court battle with Amber Heard

Winona Ryder has fiercely defended her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp in a legal declaration, amid his ongoing defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is currently suing his ex-wife for defamation, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her”.

The case has been ongoing since early last year, and according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Johnny’s ex Winona has filed a declaration claiming she found it hard to believe he would ever commit an act of domestic violence.

At the start of her declaration, the actress said: “I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family.”

“I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life. I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience.”

Winona continued: “I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him.”

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.”

“I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man – an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him,” she said.

“I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do.”