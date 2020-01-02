Wilmer Valderrama announces engagement

The actor proposed to his girlfriend on New Year's Day

Wilmer Valderrama is officially engaged.

The actor popped the question to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year’s Day in San Diego, and she said yes.

Taking to Instagram, Wilmer shared a photo of the moment he got down on one knee, and captioned the post: “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020.”

The 39-year-old actor and the 28-year-old model were first linked last April, and less than a year later the couple are engaged.

Before Amanda, Wilmer famously dated Demi Lovato on-and-off for six years, before calling it quits in 2016.

But back in 2018, the pair sparked rumours their romance was back on after the singer suffered a near-fatal drug overdose.

While Demi was seeking treatment at an out-of-state facility, TMZ reported that Wilmer had flown there “several times” during visiting days to be with her.

Fans of the singer will know Demi’s feelings for Wilmer, as she openly admitted that she’s still in love with him while filming her Simply Complicated documentary back in 2017.