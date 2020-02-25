WATCH: Beyonce performs moving tribute to Kobe Bryant at his memorial

Beyonce has performed a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant at his memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The star, who was friends with Kobe, sang an emotional rendition of her song XO, mixed with Halo.

Her voice was full of emotion during the performance at the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant service. The basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter died in a tragic helicopter incident on January 26th 2020.

“I’m here cos I love Kobe. This is one of his favourite songs,” Beyonce said.

“So I wanna start that over, I want us to do it all together, I want you to sing it so loud he’ll hear your love.”

The ceremony was attended by over 20,000 people, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Snoop Dogg.

Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys also performed at the event.