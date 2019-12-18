"Our Christmas gift came early"

Victorias Secret angel Chanel Iman gives girth to second child

Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman has welcomed her second child.

The globetrotting supermodel shared a sweet snap on Instagram announcing her new arrival.

Chanel gave birth to a baby girl named Cassie.

“Our Christmas gift came early Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19,” she wrote.

In the snap, Chanel can be seen alongside husband Sterling Shepard holding her newborn.

Also in the photo is the couple’s first child, daughter Cali.

The couple married in March of 2018, and welcomed their first child in August of that year.

Chanel announced in August of this year that she was pregnant with her second child.

Fellow VS model Lily Aldridge congratulated the model in the comment section of the post, as did celebs Nia Guzman, Karreuche Tran and Ashley Graham.