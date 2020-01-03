Vanessa Hudgens opens up about mental health after nude photos leaking

It is now 13 years since the incident

Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about mental health and trauma after nude photos of her leaked online.

Back in 2007, she became the victim of a cruel hacking which saw naked photos of then 19-year-old Vanessa leaking on the internet.

At the time, the Disney star was in a 5-year relationship with her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron which ended in 2010.

“It was a really traumatising thing for me. It’s really f*cked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world,” she told Cosmopolitan in an interview.

Vanessa explained that fans will do “everything they can” to get to know as much about stars as they can, branding it “flattering.”

“As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it’s really sad.”

“It feels like that shouldn’t be the case, but unfortunately, if enough people are interested, they’re going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal.”

“I think that is because there’s a disconnect when you see your favourite actress on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want.”

“There’s almost – I don’t want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative – but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don’t.”

Vanessa explained to the publication that she is suffering from anxiety now more than she has ever done before, blaming “adult sh*t.”

“I definitely feel more anxiety now than I ever have in my entire life. You become an adult and shit gets real,” she said.

“I have two mortgages and I’m spending way more money than I would like to spend – I think all of that bullshit really takes a toll on your wellbeing.”

“Paying your taxes, all of this adult sh*t that you don’t have to deal with when you’re a kid, you can live young and free, then it all kind of… goes away.”

Vanessa recently starred in her second Netflix film The Knight Before Christmas, her third The Princess Switch 2 is due out next Christmas.