Travis Scott takes a swipe at his split from Kylie Jenner in new song

Travis Scott takes a swipe at his split from Kylie Jenner in...

Travis Scott recently dropped his new album JACKBOYS, and fans are speculating that he made a dig at his former relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The former couple share daughter Stormi, and are currently co-parenting after their split three months ago.

On his new song Gatti, Travis appears to give more insight into their reason for splitting.

In his latest tune, he raps: “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah)”

“I took a chance, it’s a lot to take.”

Fans think that the rapper is referring to Kylie and Travis wanting different things from their relationship.

Kylie was wanting to settle down and have more children, but Travis not being ready yet – a narrative which has been reported as a reason for their split a number of times.

Kylie has regularly promoted Travis’ new album, so if the lyrics are about her, she doesn’t seem to be taking them badly.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: