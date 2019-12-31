Travis Scott opens up about his split from Kylie Jenner in candid new interview

He claimed that he STILL loves Kylie

Travis Scott opens up about his split from Kylie Jenner in candid...

Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott has opened up about their split.

The rapper gave an apparent reason that the couple parted ways in the winter 2019 issue of XXL Magazine.

The Highest In The Room rap star claimed that he still loves the lip kit mogul, but had to leave the relationship due to outside forces “interfering.”

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” he told the mag.

“The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

He also explained that his daughter Stormi is his world, calling her his “best friend.”

Travis has been accused of throwing shade at his ex this week, after Kylie posted a set of sexy snaps to her Instagram, clad in just lingerie.

Kylie had captioned the pics: “Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap.”

Minutes after Kylie’s post, Travis had posted on his Instagram story with what many have seen as a response to the images.

On a black screen, Travis wrote “Lol” in white for his 23.3 million followers to see.

