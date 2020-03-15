Travis Scott ‘concerned’ about Kylie Jenner’s wellbeing amid COVID-19 outbreak

A number of public spaces in Calabasas have closed due to the coronavirus

Travis Scott is reportedly concerned for the health of Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster.

The former couple – who are rumoured to have rekindled their romance – have been coparenting their daughter since their split last year.

A pal of the rapper told Hollywood Life that despite neither Kylie nor Stormi being sick, Travis is concerned for their wellbeing.

The musician is reportedly protective of his former partner and daughter:

“Of course Travis is concerned about Kylie and Stormi‘s health and wellbeing as schools and libraries are closing in Calabasas because of the Coronavirus,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.

“He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checking on them when he can’t be there to make sure they’re staying safe and doing ok.”

“He knows Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and watching over Stormi when he can’t be there, but as Stormi’s dad it’s only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to make sure she’s completely protected.”

While Kylie has not been publicly vocal about her awareness of the coronavirus outbreak, she appears to be practicing the social distancing advice given by the World Health Organisation.

She has shared social media videos baking pastries, reading books, reorganising her closet and completing jigsaws with her family in recent days.