Tom Hank’s sister gives fans an update on his condition following coronavirus diagnosis

The actor and his wife have been in self-isolation in Australia

Tom Hank’s sister has given fans an update on his condition, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two-time Oscar winner has been in quarantine with his wife Rita Wilson since being diagnosed with COVID-19 whilst filming in Australia.

Sandra Hanks Benoiton, who is Tom’s older sister, has revealed that her younger brother is “not great, but okay.”

Speaking to MailOnline, she admitted: “I have communicated with my brother. He’s not great, but still okay.”

“[Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good,” she added.

Tom told fans about their coronavirus diagnosis last week, and later encouraged fans to help “flatten the curve” by listening to advice and staying at home where possible.