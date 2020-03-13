Tom Hanks gives fans an update after revealing coronavirus diagnosis

The actor and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Tom Hanks have given fans an update, after revealing his coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, where Tom was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Taking to Instagram, Tom shared a selfie of him and Rita, and wrote: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

“We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Tom added, referencing a quote from his 1992 film A League Of Their Own.

Tom and Rita tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms including fatigue, body aches, chills, and slight fevers.