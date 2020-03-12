The Hollywood star is the first celebrity reported to have contracted the illness

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have BOTH test positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The couple were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film when they contracted the illness.

The Hollywood star has released a statement on social media confirming the news.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus and were found to be positive.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks.”

While neither Tom or Rita reportedly suffer from underlying illnesses, Rita 63. battled breast cancer in 2015.

The Oscar-winner is the first celebrity that has been reported to have contracted the illness.

The news comes after President Donald Trump announced that all flights from Europe (bar the UK) will be banned from entering the United States for 30 days.