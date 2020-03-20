This is how Kim Kardashian is keeping her kids entertained during self isolation

The reality star has come up with a great idea

This is how Kim Kardashian is keeping her kids entertained during self...

Kim Kardashian has revealed how she is keeping her children amused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old revealed through her Instagram stories that she and her children have been decorating cookies for fun.

“I know all of us moms are probably trying to figure out what to do to entertain our kids,” she admitted.

“And I just got this baking kit from the Solvang Bakery and I am going to decorate with the kids right now.”

She also teased that she will recommend different activities over the next while that could help keep children active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added: “Also there’s this amazing yoga app for kids if you wanna keep them active inside since it’s raining. I will share that soon.”

Earlier this week, the mother-of-four revealed she is not seeing her famous sisters at the moment, as they are all self-isolating.

The beauty mogul shared a sweet post on her Instagram feed saying how she “missed” her sisters.



“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” she wrote”

“PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” she urged her fans.

