Producers think he "ticks all the boxes"

THIS actor named as the favourite to play the next James Bond

Actor James Norton has been tipped as the favourite to be the next James Bond.

According to reports, bookmakers have suspended all betting on him becoming the next 007.

The actor just starred opposite Emma Watson in Little Women, and features in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler.

A source told The Sun: “Numerous meetings and secret squirrel script readings were had at the back end of last year.”

“James has always been in the frame but until four months ago there were no concrete moves.”

“Producers wanted a Brit and James ticks all the boxes — tall, strapping, physically fit and, of course, looks great in a dinner jacket.”

“Everyone is hoping to get the deal confirmed and signed off, with an announcement in the summer.”

There has been heavy speculation as to who will take over from Daniel Craig after the actor announced that he was hanging up his 007 dinner jacket.

Actor Idris Elba is also a favourite to take over the role.