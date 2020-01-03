The show is kicking off on Sunday

THESE Hollywood icons are set to present the Golden Globe Awards

The 2020 Golden Globes are set to be a star-studded event, with the who’s who of the Hollywood elite turning up to find out if their work has been deemed worthy of the prestigious accolade.

As well as being up for nominations, a select number of celebs have been chosen to present the awards in various categories.

While the award ceremony itself will be hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, a handful of celebrities will announce the winner of certain titles.

It has just been revealed by Entertainment Tonight that Reese Witherspoon and Cate Blanchett will be joining that line up.

Both actresses are nominated for the awards.

Reese is nominated this year for her role in The Morning Show, marking her sixth Globes nomination.

Meanwhile Cate has been nominated for her performance in the film Where’d You Go, Bernadette. It marks her tenth nomination – having already won three globe awards.

Other celebs who will be taking on the presenter role on the night include Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron.

Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, former Globes host Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans and Tiffany Haddish will also take to the podium.

Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, and newcomer Ana De Armas will also try their hand at presenting on the night.