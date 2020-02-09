The Kardashians showcase Malika Haqq’s extravagant baby shower

Malika Haqq just had her baby shower to celebrate her impending new arrival – and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kris Jenner were there to show it all off on social media.

The reality star had an extravagant bear-themed party as she prepares to welcome her first child, a boy, in March.

The teddy themed soiree saw guests adhere to a soft nudes and neutrals colour scheme with their outfits to match the decor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 8, 2020 at 4:04pm PST

The event space was filled with teddy accents, including huge chairs made of oversized teddies.

A nude and neutrals balloon hallway led guests into the event.

Huge bears made of moss were strewn around the entrance.

A special table with cereal was laid out, as Khloe Kardashian explained on Instagram that cereal has been Malika’s main pregnancy craving.

Attendees were encouraged to wear pom pom head bands which mimicked teddy bear ears.

The event was planned by famous party planned Mindy Weiss, who has curated a number of events for the Kardashian family.

Malika arrived for her shower as best friend Khloe filmed her first reaction to the party.

The star wore a nude coloured slip dress and gold jewellery.

In a speech, Malika said: “It’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent.”

“Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted this.”

“This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart.”

Malika also confirmed that the father of her child is her ex-partner, rapper Odis Flores, known as O.T. Genasis.