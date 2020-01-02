The Golden Globes are making a BIG CHANGE to this year’s ceremony

The ceremony is coming in to it's 77th year

The Golden Globes are making a big change to their ceremony this year.

The coveted award organisers are choosing to go with a completely plant-based menu.

It is the first time the organisers have opted to be totally plant focused, with past menus catering to various dietary requirements such as organic and gluten free.

The vegan based menu comes as a response to climate change, according to head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria told The Guardian.

“The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.”

The annual awards ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

However, Lorenzo explained that there was an initial resistance to the change.

“People were basically saying it’s too late, we’re ready with all the orders, the holidays and all that,” he said.

“But after we began discussions, meeting for one or two days, (the hotel) accepted the change completely.”

“They started to experiment with how to do plant-based meals that was not just their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy.”

Last year, the hoard of famous faces were treated to a starter of burrata cheese, roasted butternut squash, Taggiasca olives, and balsamic vinegar.

For the main course, they had Chilean sea bass with golden baby beets yellow squash and courgettes. Vegetarians were served black truffle mushroom risotto.

Crème brûlée finished off the decadent menu.

