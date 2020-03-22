Taylor Swift responds after the full version of her infamous call with Kanye West is leaked

Taylor Swift responds after the full version of her infamous call with...

Taylor Swift appears to have responded to the recent leaked full audio of her infamous phone call with Kanye West in 2016.

The call audio was partially revealed by Kim Kardashian a number of years ago, when the KUWTK star branded Taylor a “snake” and alleged that she was lying about not giving Kanye permission to call her a “b*tch” in a song.

Kanye released the song, titled Famous, which included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous.”

Four years on, it appears that Kim and Kanye twisted the truth as the full 25 minute discussion between Taylor and Kanye has been revealed.

The Lover singer has not made a formal statement regarding the leak, but liked several Tumblr posts which sided with her in the feud.

“Taylor told the truth mood board,” reads one Tumblr post that she liked.

“How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it” reads another which Taylor gave the thumbs up to.

Since the leak, the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty has been trending online.

Neither Kim nor Kanye have addressed the audio leak.