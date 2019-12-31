Tana Mongeau says ‘open marriage’ with Jake Paul is ‘killing her’

Tana Mongeau has opened up about her relationship with Jake Paul in an explosive new video.

The YouTube couple “wed” in the summer of 2019, making global headlines for charging fans to watch their nuptials on a live stream.

The pair charged a reported 64,000 people $50 each to tune in to the stream. The couple later admitted that the wedding was not legally binding.

In the new YouTube upload, titled “the truth about everything,” Tana addresses a number of dramas which have followed her since the performative wedding.

She explained that the pair are in an open relationship, which she does not find fulfilling.

“I’m so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye and I’ve done so much pretending that I don’t care what I do. So it’s my fault,” she said in the video.

“I loved Jake so much, I still do. But I did so much of being the cool girl and not caring because I wanted to do life with this person and I wanted to see them happy and thrive and I wanted to show them that there are people that will accept you for who you are.”

She said: “The second Jake and I got married, everything changed.”

“I think the second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’ ” she said. “I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work.”

“Everything just started to fall apart. The wedding night was just hell for me.”

On their open relationship, which allows the couple to sexually engage with people outside of their relationship, she said:

“I feel like an open relationship with Jake was him being able to have sex with a new b**** every night, which I am not blaming him,” she explained.

“I was the one green lighting everything because I just wanted to make him happy. And letting it kill me. You can only let something kill you for so long until it’s actually going to f****** kill you.”

However, she confirmed that the couple are still together.

