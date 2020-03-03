Sofia Richie reveals the secret to getting along with Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian

"It doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy."

Sofia Richie reveals the secret to getting along with Scott Disick’s ex...

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship has been in the spotlight since they were first linked in 2017.

The couple have a 15-year age gap, with Scott being 36 and Sofia being 21, leading to speculation their their romance wouldn’t last.

However almost three years after first being linked in the summer of 2017, the couple are still together and have slotted into life alongside Scott’s three children and ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia’s secret to making a friendship work with Kourtney is to be kind and respectful, she revealed to Cosmopolitan, where she appears in a kitch modern housewife themed cover shoot.

“I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice,” she told the publication about her relationship with Kourtney.

The trio have even gone on holidays together and make things work as Kourtney and Scott co-parent their three children Penelope, Mason and Reign.

On the age gap, Sofia commented that she simply does not care what other people think of her relationship.

She said she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think.”

“It doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”