Sharon Osbourne claims Meghan Markle wants a ‘celebrity life’

Sharon Osbourne is the latest public figure to lash out at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from the royal family.

Her critique comes mere hours after it was announced by the royal family that the couple will no longer carry HRH status and will no longer represent the Queen.

The couple are also rumoured to spend most of their time in the US and Canada following their step down.

X Factor judge Sharon has speculated that the pair will relocate to Los Angeles to create a “celebrity life.”

“I bet you they end up (in LA) in no time,” she told The Daily Star.

“Meghan wants the celebrity life.”

Claiming that the couple’s wedding guest list was a signifier of things to come, she said:

“Look at the people that were at her wedding. She wants it all.”

“They will make a fortune. They have already.”

A representative for Sharon Osbourne has been contacted for comment by Goss.ie,