‘Sex ban’ saved Katy Parry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship

The couple are now expecting their first child

Orlando Bloom has revealed that a “sex ban” led to his successful relationship with Katy Perry.

The pair enjoyed an on-off relationship for a number of years, and are now engaged and expecting their first child.

Orlando revealed that he had no true female friends, admitting that there was always a “sexual interest” in any dynamics he pursued with women.

The star said that his sexual encounters left him feeling unfulfilled, and longing to find love.

Then, pal Laird Hamilton suggested that the actor go on a “sex ban” in a bid to find true love.

He told Sunday Times Style magazine: “Laird said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out’.”

“It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends’.”

“I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself. I know that sounds crazy.”

While Orlando admits that he does not recommend doing a sex ban, he was in a better head space when he connected with now fiancee Katy at a 2016 Golden Globes party.

The pair had been romantically linked before, but Orlando’s new focus meant he was able to seek out a deeper connection with the singer.