Rock band to continue case against Juice WRLD for copyright – despite his recent death

Rock band Yellowcard are set to continue pursuing a copyright claim against the late Juice WRLD.

According to documents obtained by XXL, the band filed for a motion to extend the amount of time that Juice WRLD and his co-accused had to respond to the case.

They originally had until December 9th to respond to the case, but now have until February 4th 2020 – following the rapper’s untimely death on December 8th.

In the complaint, the former band claim that Juice WRLD’s break-out song Lucid Dreams infringes the copyright of their 2006 song Holly Wood Died.

According to documents obtained by XXL the band filed a suit with a court in California for more than $15 million in damages.

The band claim that they’re also owed damages from Juice WRLD’s tours and appearances because of the “overwhelming success” of the song.

The lawsuit claims the songs co-writers Taz Taylor and Nick Mira “knowingly and intentionally licensed and distributed the Infringing Work.”

Yellowcard formed in 1997, and are most famous for their 2003 hit Ocean Avenue.

Juice WRLD died on December 8th after a seizure at Chicago Airport.