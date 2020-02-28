Rob Kardashian denied primary custody of 3-year-old daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian has been denied primary custody of his daughter Dream, amid his legal battle with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Last month, the reality star requested primary custody of the three-year-old, as he accused Chyna of negligent parenting.

Rob wanted Chyna’s time with their daughter to be reduced to weekends, with a nanny present, and requested his ex undergo a drug and alcohol test before each visit.

But according to The Blast, a judge has since denied Rob’s request.

In a statement to E! News, Chyna’s lawyer said, “Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream.”

“She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother – without any child support from Rob.”

In his filing, Rob allegedly accused Chyna of being “drunk all the time”, and getting physical by throwing objects, including “knives and lit candles”.

He also claimed that Dream has started “naked twerking and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.”

Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian also filed a declaration to back up her brother’s claims, and said she believes Dream is “decidedly more aggressive” after spending time with Blac Chyna.