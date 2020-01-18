The singer is officially back on the market

Rihanna has reportedly split from her billionaire beau Hassan Jameel

Rihanna has reportedly split from Hassan Jameel, after almost three years of dating.

According to Us Weekly, the pair parted ways recently, but it’s not known why they decided to call it quits.

Rihanna and Hassan were first linked when they were papped kissing in Ibiza back in July 2017.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have split after nearly 3 years of dating, @UsWeekly reports. pic.twitter.com/WnBXSB0iP5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2020

However, it’s believed they had been dating for months before that.

The singer was notoriously private about her relationship with the billionaire, but back in October, Rihanna told Vogue that their relationship was “going really well”.

During the same interview, she also expressed her desire to have kids.