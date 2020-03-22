Rihanna donates $5 MILLION to coronavirus relief fund

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities"

Rihanna has donated a whopping $5 million dollars to COVID-19 relief work.

The funds will benefit US and global rapid response efforts, and have been donated via her Clara Lionel Foundation.

“CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities.”

“Helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight reads.

“Over the past five years CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters, and they have seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared.”

Rihanna founded nonprofit organisation in 2012, in honour of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas told TMZ:

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”