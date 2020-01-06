This will be the comedian's final time hosting the awards.

Ricky Gervais SHOCKS with his jokes at the Golden Globes 2020

Controversial comedian Ricky Gervais took to the stage last night to host The 77th annual Golden globe Awards.

The funnyman is renowned for his shocking jokes, and his set-up for last night’s show was full of them.

Ricky mentioned a number of specific celebs during his hosting monologue, and even took a swipe at climate change activist Greta Thunberg as well as Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

Opening up his speech, he said: “Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets.”

“Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English so I got this gig.”

Plugging his own Netflix show, he said: “OK, spoiler alert, season two is on the way, so in the end obviously he didn’t kill himself,” he said. “Just like Jeffrey Epstein.”

Holy fuck #RickyGervais is a complete savage 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7riMZ5BRXm — choco dolla (@ConnorMalson) January 6, 2020

The crowd had an audible response, prompting the comedian to say: “Shut up! I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care. You had to make your own way here on your own plane, didn’t you?!”

Poking fun at last year’s college admissions scandal, Ricky continued: “You all look lovely, all dolled up. You came here in your limos… I came here in a limo and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

He then moved on to discussing Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and took a swipe at actor Leonardo Di Caprio’s fondness for dating young women.

“Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him,” he joked.

Questioning Greta Thunberg’s education level, he said: “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?”

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

“Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f— off.”

