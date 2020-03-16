Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow ties the knot

The couple got hitched in Malibu

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow tied the knot with her fiancé Tyler Stanaland this weekend.

The actress exchanged vows with the estate agent in an intimate setting in a vineyard in Malibu.

According to reports there were 120 guests in attendance at the ceremony on Saturday.

The loved-up couple shared their special day with US magazine People, where they posted a sneak peek of the bride and groom on Instagram.

Speaking to the publication, Brittany revealed that she wanted an “outdoor ceremony.”

The star looked radiant in a white lace gown, made by Jonathon Simkhai.

The couple got engaged in February 2019. Snow posted an image on Instagram of the couple laughing in their company.

She wrote: “A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams.”

“Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”