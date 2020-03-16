Home LA Showbiz Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow ties the knot

Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow ties the knot

The couple got hitched in Malibu

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow tied the knot with her fiancé Tyler Stanaland this weekend.

The actress exchanged vows with the estate agent in an intimate setting in a vineyard in Malibu.

According to reports there were 120 guests in attendance at the ceremony on Saturday.

The loved-up couple shared their special day with US magazine Peoplewhere they posted a sneak peek of the bride and groom on Instagram.

 

Aca-amazing! #PitchPerfect’s Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have officially tied the knot. 💍 Tap the link in bio for the wedding details. | 📷: @philchester

Speaking to the publication, Brittany revealed that she wanted an “outdoor ceremony.”

The star looked radiant in a white lace gown, made by Jonathon Simkhai.

The couple got engaged in February 2019. Snow posted an image on Instagram of the couple laughing in their company.

She wrote: “A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams.”

“Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

