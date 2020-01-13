The real winners were in the style stakes

PICS: The best dressed on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet

The Critics Choice Awards kicked off in Los Angeles last night – and in typical celeb form, the red carpet was awash with stunning looks.

Colour was the main theme of the night, with celebs showcasing jewel-toned designer gowns and printed ensembles.

Winners on the night included Phoebe Waller-Bridge for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series, while Brad Pitt won best supporting actor. However, the real winners were in the style stakes:

Zendaya

Zendaya at the #CriticsChoiceAwards rocking box braids and Tom Ford 💓 pic.twitter.com/wETE932MpI — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) January 13, 2020



Chloe Bennet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YANINA Couture (@yaninacouture) on Jan 12, 2020 at 10:42pm PST

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/1X3w2YhROS — best of anne hathaway (@badpostanne) January 13, 2020

Saoirse Ronan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔸𝕚́ ℚ𝕦𝕖 𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕟𝕙𝕒 ! (@aiquebelezinha_) on Jan 12, 2020 at 7:15pm PST

Kristen Bell

📸 | Kristen Bell arrives to the #CriticsChoiceAwards carpet pic.twitter.com/fPqWcbh7RS — Kristen Bell Source (@kbellsource) January 13, 2020

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLo Fashion (@jlofashion) on Jan 12, 2020 at 4:09pm PST

Billy Porter

Charlize Theron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COVET MAGAZINE (@covetmagazines) on Jan 12, 2020 at 10:50pm PST

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Alison Brie