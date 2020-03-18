Oprah Winfrey responds to false claims she was ARRESTED for sex trafficking

Oprah Winfrey has responded to false claims she has been arrested for sex trafficking.

The 66-year-old was trending on social media last night, as bizarre fake reports about the star went viral.

The false reports claimed that Oprah’s home in Boca Raton, Florida was raided and that she was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Responding to the fake news, Oprah tweeted: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE.”

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

“Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

The fake reports also claimed a host of other celebrities were arrested too, including Tom Hanks, Celine Dion, Madonna, Charley Barkley and Kevin Spacey.

The false claims suggested Tom’s recent coronavirus diagnosis was a “cover” for his arrest.