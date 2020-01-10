Oprah responds to reports she advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to ‘break free’ from Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess have officially stepped back as senior Royals

Oprah responds to reports she advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to...

Oprah Winfrey has responded to reports she advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to ‘break free’ from the British Royal family.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by announcing their plans to step back as senior members of the Royal family.

After the news hit headlines, Page Six reported that Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about “doing their own thing”.

An alleged source told the outlet: “Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand. She made them realize it was really possible.”

However, the 65-year-old has since denied the report in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

She said: “Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

Oprah famously attended the couple’s Royal wedding at Windsor Castle back in 2018.

Prince Harry has also teamed up with Oprah for a new Apple TV Plus streaming service series focusing on mental health last year.