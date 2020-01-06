New couple alert: Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader make their debut at the Golden Globes

They cozied up on the red carpet

New couple alert: Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader make their debut at...

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have announced their relationship by attending The 77th annual Golden Globes together.

The new couple arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel together, and posed for photographers.

They cozied up on the red carpet, and posed with their arms around one another.

Rachel wore a stunning black gown with intricate gold, Renaissance style embellishments.

Meanwhile, Bill donned a stylish tux for the black tie dress code.

Actress Rachel split from ex Hayden Christensen split in 2017, and the pair have a daughter.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson arriving hand-in-hand at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qDlo7ZuGW4 — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) January 6, 2020

Bill, who is an actor, voice actor, comedian, writer and producer, is a Saturday Night live cast member.

He split from his ex Maggie Carey in 2018.

The new couple have been rumoured to be together since December, when they were spotted grocery shopping together.