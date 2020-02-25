Mission Impossible filming in Italy postponed due to coronavirus threat

"In response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan"

Filming for Mission Impossible 7 has been postponed due to the threat of the coronavirus COVID-2019.

The cast and crew began filming scenes in Venice last week.

However, following a recent coronavirus outbreak in Italy the shoot has been brought to a halt.

BREAKING – Production of the latest film in the “Mission: Impossible” series with Tom Cruise was halted in Italy following the #COVID19 coronavirus outbreak. The Paramount Pictures series was scheduled to shoot in Venice for three weeks. pic.twitter.com/DciTLEvKMm — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 25, 2020

In a statement, a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said:

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.”

“During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts.”

“We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Tom Cruise, Nicholas Hoult and Hayley Atwell are all part of the cast for the hotly anticipated flick.

Schools, universities and some public spaces have been closed in the effected parts of Italy due to the outbreak.