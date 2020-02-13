Miley Cyrus makes her New York Fashion Week debut modelling for Marc Jacobs

Miley Cyrus just made a step into modelling.
The Mother’s Daughter singer made her runway debut as she walked in the Marc Jacobs fashion show at New York Fashion Week.
The star has been a muse for the designer in the past, so it’s not surprising that he wanted her to walk in his show.
While Miley has technically modelled all of her life, posing for photoshoots and starring in commercials and videos, the star has never before been formally cast in a runway show as part of the model line up.
Miley stormed the catwalk, fitting in with the rest of the professional runway models.
She showcased a strikingly low-cut pair of trousers and a black crop top for the designer.
The look was accessorised with long black gloves and a zebra jacket.
Taking to Instagram, Miley praised the show, writing: “genius design and execution” before tagging the designer.