Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially divorced.

The couple, who were together for a decade, finalised their divorce this week, according to E! News.

TMZ reported that Liam had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to the agreement laid out in the divorce papers, the former couple will both legally be single on February 22, 2020.

The pair tied the knot in in December 2018, however the marriage only lasted a number of months before they split in August 2019.

“Its a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them,” a source close to Hemsworth told E! News.

“It was not a complicated divorce because of their prenup and it was all handled by attorneys.”

“Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives.”

Since their split, Miley has been romantically linked to Cody Simpson, while Liam appears to be moving on with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks.