Michael Douglas confirms father’s death in touching statement

The actor was one of the few surviving stars of Hollywood's golden age

Kirk Douglas has sadly passed away at the age of 103.

The legendary actor’s son Michael confirmed his death in a touching statement posted on Instagram.

He wrote: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.”

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

He continued: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad—I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk is survived by his wife of 65-years Anne Buyden, his three sons Michael, Joel and Peter Douglas, and seven grandchildren.