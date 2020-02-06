Meghan Trainor opens up about having a breakdown at The Grammys

Meghan Trainor has opened up about facing a mental breakdown and panic attacks in a new interview.

The singer opened up on Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and detailed a particularly bad breakdown which happened at The Grammys in 2017.

The year previously, Meghan had scooped the award for Best New Artist at the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Dec 4, 2019 at 12:03pm PST

The All About that Bass singer hosted a portion of the awards in 2017.

“I was reading the nominees for the Grammy’s the year after I won and I was shaking and I was like, please don’t collapse on TV right now,” she expressed.

“We’re live. And as soon as they were like, cut, I fell and started crying and couldn’t breathe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:54pm PST



The star explained that she faced a huge amount of pressure to continue working despite her mental health feeling the strain.

“It was because I had, I can’t say who but I had a lot of people tell me like, ‘if you cancel on this 30 minute set, we’ll never play Meghan Trainor ever again.'”

“So, my mind was like, no I’ll keep going, I’ll keep going. And my body was like, bye. And my body had to tell me, instead of me being able to take a break.”

“So I was alone with my thoughts for way too long and I blew up. I freaked out and I freaked out for a long time,” she said. The star saw a phycologist for her issues, after she was forced to take a break from work to have vocal cord surgery.