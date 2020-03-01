Meghan Markle set to attend the Met Gala after quitting life as a senior royal

The Met Gala is one of the biggest nights on the celebrity calendar

Meghan Markle set to attend the Met Gala after quitting life as...

Meghan Markle is set to the star-studded Met Gala this year, after quitting life as a senior member of the British Royal family.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has been invited alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

The former actress grew close to Edward last year when she famously guest-edited the September issue of the magazine.

A source said: “The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness.”

“Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together.”

“Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood.”

Attending the Met Gala on May 4th will mark Meghan’s return to Hollywood – just one month after she officially quits her role as a senior member of the Royal family alongside Prince Harry on March 31st, which will mark the start of their ‘transition period’.

According to Buckingham Palace, the couple will take part in at least six more engagements before March 31.

Harry is scheduled to attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on March 6 with Lewis Hamilton.

Harry and Meghan will also attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Then their final engagement will be with the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team, after closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also become privately funded members of The Royal Family, with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.