Matthew McConaughey reveals that he set his mother up on a date with Hugh Grant’s dad

Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he set his mother up on a date with Hugh Grant’s father.

Mary Kathlene McCabe and James Grant are set to go on a date together next week.

Back in December in an interview with Mashable the pair joked about setting their single-parents up.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matthew confirmed that his 88-year-old mother is to meet his co-star’s 91-year-old father.

“His father’s 91, my mother’s 88,” he told the publication.

“Yeah, why not? Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.”

Hugh told the publication that their date is set to be “red hot.”

While we don’t know what they have planned for their romantic get-together, or if things will work out between them, Matthew said any future dates for his mother will “have to be over 85.”

Matthew and Hugh are currently doing press together for their brand new film The Gentlemen, which is out in theatres now.