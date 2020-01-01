Mariah Carey ‘tweets’ about Eminem feud during Twitter account hack

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked last night, making it appear as though the singer was re-igniting a feud with rapper Eminem.
Hackers took over the All I Want For Christmas singers account tweeting apparent swipes at the 47-year-old.
The pair have a long history of public feuding beginning when the rapper claimed he dated Mariah, an allegation she strongly denies.
“Eminem can still hold this p***y,” said one tweet.
“Eminem has a tiny p***s,” said another.
Other tweets included various racial slurs as well as “yo, that diss track on Eminem was hard.”
I take a freaking nap and this happens?
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020
Mariah responded to the hack telling fans she was asleep while the incident unfolded.
“I take a freaking nap and this happens?” she tweeted.
Eminem and Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon have recently re-ignited their feud by releasing diss tracks about one another.