Marc Anthony’s multi-million dollar yacht capsizes after massive fire breaks out

Marc Anthony’s multi-million dollar yacht has been completely destroyed, after a massive fire broke out on board.

The City of Miami Fire and Rescue Department shared pictures of the 120 ft boat in flames as it sank into the ocean on Wednesday night.

They wrote: “Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today.”

“Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged.”

Marc Anthony wasn’t on board when the fire broke out, as he’s currently on tour in Puerto Rico.

However, it’s believed several crew members were on the boat, but thankfully they were all evacuated safely.