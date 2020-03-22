The star welcomed her first child this month

Malika Haqq shares first official photo of her newborn son

Malika Haqq has shared the first official photo of her newborn son.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth on Saturday, March 14th of 2020.

The reality TV personality named her son, who is her first child, Ace.

In the picture she shared, Ace is wrapped up in a blanket.

“Best week of my life,” Malika sweetly captioned the post.

A number of celeb pals commented on the adorable reveal photo.

Her sister Khadijah Haqq wrote: “It’s been AMAZING, What a GREAT baby you have sissy!”

“Congratulations!!!!! We all love you so much!!” Kris Jenner wrote.

Malika has shared just one other snap of her son, showcasing his tiny newborn hand.