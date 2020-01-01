'I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving'

Lizzo opens up about living in her car before fame and fortune

Pop superstar Lizzo – real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – has opened up about hard times living in her car before she became famous.

As 2019 drew to a close, the singer reflected on her life 10 years ago and her father’s death in 2009.

In a candid Instagram post, the 31-year-old revealed how tough times were for her.

“2009 was the year my Daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on Thanksgiving,” she wrote opening up to fans about her past.

“2009 I was a girl in Houston Texas with no plan, no hope, no will to carry on.”

She then compared her low point to her recent successes and being crowned Time’s Entertainer of The Year 2019.

“2019 is the year my album and song went number 1. 2019 is the year I told my mama ‘I can buy you a house’.”

She then went on to tell fans that while she had “no hope” in 2009, she now has a vision of the future.

“2019 I am a woman with a 20/20 vision of the future.”

“Anything can happen in a decade,” she encouraged her fans.

“Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything. Thanks for the ride 2019. Here we go 2020!”

Lizzo is set to head to Australia this weekend ahead of her support slot for rap collective Brockhampton.