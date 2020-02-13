Lindsey Lohan’s father arrested for allegedly choking his wife

The actress is just 4 years younger than her step-mother

Lindsey Lohan’s father Michael has been arrested for allegedly choking his estranged wife Kate Major.

According to TMZ, Lindsey’s step-mother Kate was arrested in the Hamptons for driving under the influence.

The publication report that police were called after a complaint of reckless driving.

Law enforcement stopped the 37-year-old in the lavish village and breathalysed her.

After she was found to be over the legal limit, she was charged and given a further court date.

Just one day later, Michael was arrested at his lawyer’s office.

It is believed he attended the office to discuss what would happen to his wife next.

On arrival, he was met by officers and charged with “criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and harassment.”

Kate had reportedly told officers that her husband had attacked her.

He has denied the claims and plans to clear his name at a later court date.

The couple got engaged in 2010 before marrying in 2014.

The pair have two sons together, Landon 7, and Logan, 5.

Kate applied for a legal separation in 2015, however, the pair remain married.